Broward cities bracing for king tides flooding with municipal projects designed to provide relief

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Some residents who live in Hollywood on Friday reported seeing flooded streets off of A1A in Hollywood but it wasn't from the persistent rainfall -- it was from water from the intracoastal that bubbled up from the storm drain during the morning's king tide.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm going to have to swim out!'" resident Jose Diaz said. "Because it's very high, I have never seen it like this."

Crews in Fort Lauderdale ready for king tide flooding. CBS News Miami

And he's right, king tides are higher than expected.

"Currently the tides are coming in higher than expected by about 6-8 inches. So that's creating flooding in more locations than we would normally have in an average king tide," said Dr. Nancy Gassman, assistant public works director in Fort Lauderdale. "We are getting some wind out of the west, that's pushing water up on to the shoreline, the Gulf Stream has been slowing down a little bit over the course of time that increasing the sea level we're experiencing."

To fight rising sea levels and high tides, Fort Lauderdale has ongoing resiliency projects that include raising seawalls.

A project is underway on Las Olas Boulevard, the main roadway that experiences flooding during the king tide period.

And the city is about to roll out a new initiative next Wednesday during the annual State of the City address called "Fortify Lauderdale."

"The expectation of this plan is to really look at all the neighborhoods that have been impacted by the various extreme rain and tidal flooding and to move forward and do both public and private improvements," Gassman said.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said a $100 million effort is underway in the city to respond to flooding like this.

"I will tell you that in the next three years on Hollywood Beach, it will be a totally different situation here with all the projects," he said.

That includes raising some roads by up to half-a-foot.

"We have every thing from raising side streets like this one we see here, changing the contour of the drainage (and) improving the actual storm system itself with flap gates that will prevent water from the intracoastal through the storm system and onto the roads here," Levy said. "Pumps as well."

And he said a $30 million project is about to get underway as well that will include raising some city-owned seawalls and installing more pumps.

The projects represent welcom news for people who live near the rising water.

"This is a big nuisance," said Michael Bronstein, who lives in Hollywood Beach. "It affects people who live in the neighborhood in a negative way."

The king tides are expected to last through Wednesday, however Gassman said if we continue to get those higher-than-predicted tides the flooding tides could last through the end of next week.