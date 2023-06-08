Brother of Miami business owner plans to take victim's body 'back home' to Israel

MIAMI — The brother of a beloved Miami businessman who was gunned down Tuesday inside his shop has come to South Florida from the Middle East on a mission.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, Naaser Aweidah said that he is in Miami to bring his brother's body "home to Israel" where many of his family members live.

Aweidah's brother, 46-year-old Nader Aweidah, was shot and killed inside his business, the Perfect Paint and Body shop at 7455 NW 7th Ave., just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is now a makeshift memorial with flowers outside that business, which remained closed on Thursday.

Aweidah, who was known as "Bubba," also owned Bubba's Supermarket next to the shop and that's where CBS News Miami caught up with his brother.

"I am making arrangements to take his body home to Israel," Naaser said. "My brother, he was, you can't find a person like him at all. You can't find a person like him period."

Nader Aweidah was known for helping others in the community and a friend said he had operated the Perfect Paint and Body shop for the past 20 years. Video from Facebook shows him working at his business.

"He had a big heart," Naaser said. "He was helping everyone around and what happened to him was a big, big catastrophe and we demand justice for his soul. He meant everything to the family. Just imagine what was going on with his family."

Miami Police said 38-year-old Ferris Phillips was arrested for the crime after turning himself in in Fort Lauderdale.

"There was no argument inside the shop. He just shot him like that in cold blood, in very cold blood. I can't believe it until now," Naaser said. "I can't believe it."

He said is trying to cope with the loss of his brother.

"I pray that God will show mercy on his soul and that is it," Naaser said. "Thank you."

Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega said it is not clear what prompted the shooting.

"We are still investigating and trying to get more information and reviewing the videos," Vega said. "We know he went inside the body shop. And when he went inside, the witness who exited said he allowed the suspect, in this case, to sit down with Bubba and have a conversation and talk and say something. Then the man is seen running out of there after shooting him a couple of times."

"That is what we are trying to determine. Was there an argument? Did this have something to do with the business or with something from either one's past? We know that the suspect has never been arrested before."

Vega said police may know more after detectives interview the suspect.

Aweidah's brother hopes some of his questions will be answered.