Broken elevators, escalators at Metrorail, Metromover stations cause problems for some riders

MIAMI - Broken elevators and escalators at Miami-Dade Metromover and Metrorail stations across the county are leaving riders, especially those with mobility issues, with no way to get on the trains.

The Adrienne Arsht Center Station is just one of half a dozen stations with this problem. According to the county's website, some of them are not expected to be fixed until July. The mayor's office said riders at the Arsht station needing assistance are offered free transportation to the next station where the elevators and escalators are working.

As for getting the problems fixed, the mayor's office said in a statement that "We have demanded answers from the vendor responsible and continue to follow up to ensure there is an action plan that remedies and provides details on maintenance of elevators and escalators. We are also working to identify alternative solutions, like other sources for parts and innovative workarounds, to accelerate the repair of infrastructure out of service."