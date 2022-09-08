Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died

MIAMI – Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest serving monarch has died.

"She's our queen. Always will be."

For many, she's the only person to be on the throne in their lifetime.

It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth died at her Scotland estate this afternoon at the age of 96. And as the country mourns, Britain is also welcoming a new monarch.

Members of the royal family rushed to Scotland, to be at the queen's side in her final moments.

Her son Charles now takes the throne.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement the queen died peacefully, the news somberly announced by the BBC.

The announcement came just two days after the queen's last appearance, when she appointed Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world," said Truss. "Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

At Buckingham Palace, crowds gathered in the rain for much of the day, waiting for news about a queen who remained popular up to the end.

"I think the fact all the family are going there is a sign something's not good. Yeah, we're going to miss her," said an onlooker.

The queen had already been showing signs of slowing down, making just two brief appearances during this summer's celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.

"With the passing of the second Elizabethan Age we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country exactly as her majesty would have wished," said Truss. "By saying the words: God save the king."

Under rules of the British monarchy, Charles became king immediately upon the queen's death with his formal coronation to follow.