Brightline now selling tickets for trips to Orlando

MIAMI - Brightline is now selling tickets for trips to its new station in Orlando.

Tickets between South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) and Orlando are on sale now for late summer through early 2024. Guests can purchase tickets at gobrightline.com or by downloading the app.

"While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween, and holidays through the new year," said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline.

Service will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

Brightline will offer limited one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. SMART service includes complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets, and an array of food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149 and include a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Transportation at the Brightline Orlando Station will include shuttles, Uber rideshare, and car rental options.