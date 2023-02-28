Brightline gearing up for Orlando route

MIAMI - We could be just a few months away from hopping on a Brightline train to Orlando.

Construction on the 170-mile portion between West Palm Beach and Orlando International Airport is about ninety percent complete, according to Brightline. The certification process is next.

The high-speed rail line currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Last week, Brightline welcomed the last of five new trains to arrive in Florida in preparation for the new route north, which could launch sometime between April and June. They've also been testing trains running at 110 miles per hour in Palm Beach County and areas north.

Schedules and prices for tickets for trains to Orlando have not yet been released.