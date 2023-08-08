Watch CBS News
Local News

Brightline delays start of service to Orlando

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Brightline service to Orlando delayed
Brightline service to Orlando delayed 00:53

FORT LAUDERDALE - Brightline has pushed back its start of service to Orlando.

They were expecting to launch it on September 1st. On its website, Brightline said, "We're working through the final stages of certification and crew testing but it's apparent that we won't hit our opening weekend as planned."

No official new launch date has been released. On the website, no trips to Orlando are being sold until at least September 15th.

For those who have already purchased tickets, Brightline said it is contacting them by email and will not only be refunding them but providing them with a premium credit for future travel.

When service does begin, for a trip from Miami to Orlando there are two classes. The Smart, or business class section, runs $79. The Premium, with added amenities, runs $149. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.