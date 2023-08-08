Brightline delays start of service to Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE - Brightline has pushed back its start of service to Orlando.

They were expecting to launch it on September 1st. On its website, Brightline said, "We're working through the final stages of certification and crew testing but it's apparent that we won't hit our opening weekend as planned."

No official new launch date has been released. On the website, no trips to Orlando are being sold until at least September 15th.

For those who have already purchased tickets, Brightline said it is contacting them by email and will not only be refunding them but providing them with a premium credit for future travel.

When service does begin, for a trip from Miami to Orlando there are two classes. The Smart, or business class section, runs $79. The Premium, with added amenities, runs $149.