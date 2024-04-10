Breezy & warm ahead of cold front that pushes through Thursday night

MIAMI - Wednesday will be another mainly dry and breezy day, with high temperatures running a little warmer than Tuesday as we top off around 83 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures set to warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon. It will also be the most humid day of the week, which will push heat index values into the 90s.

Cold front keeps us seasonable NEXT Weather

The warm-up comes ahead of a cold front that will move through South Florida on Thursday night. This will be accompanied by a quick-moving, broken line of showers and the chance for a thunderstorm or two.

The rain will move out of the area by Friday around daybreak, leaving us with some beautiful weather Friday afternoon into the weekend! Expect low humidity and plenty of sunshine this weekend, with overnight lows back into the 60s.