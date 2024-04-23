Breezy, mainly dry, mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a cooler start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida courtesy of the cold front that brought us the wet weather the day before.

A beautiful, breezy, mainly dry, and mostly sunny day ahead with highs in the low 80s. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the gusty winds. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters on the Atlantic waters due to choppy conditions and the strong winds.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday night will be slightly cooler with most of Broward and Miami-Dade in the upper 60s and some inland areas dropping to the low 60s. Highs remain below average on Wednesday in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The rest of the week we'll enjoy a nice, quiet stretch of weather with comfortable mornings in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. Friday through the weekend will be breezy with an east wind and highs stay in the low 80s.