Breezy, mainly dry, afternoon highs near 80 degrees

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A milder morning across South Florida on Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Warm, breezy, and mainly dry with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. Wind gusts may reach 20 to 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters.

Although the rain chance is low, an isolated shower may move in on the breeze.

Warmer and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be windy and warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Some showers and storms develop late Thursday due to our next cold front.

A few showers around Friday morning but then we'll dry out later in the day with highs in the low 80s. This weekend we'll wake up with cooler lows in the upper 60s and highs climb to around 80 degrees.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

