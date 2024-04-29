Breezy afternoon, highs in the low 80s

MIAMI - A breezy start to the week with highs in the low 80s.

With wind gusts 20 to 25 miles per hour possible on Monday, there is a high risk of rip currents and hazardous boating conditions due to the strong onshore breeze.

Slight warm up NEXT Weather

Monday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid 70s. The rain chance increases on Tuesday and Wednesday due to more moisture around. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible through midweek with highs remaining below normal in the low 80s.

Slightly warmer late week with highs closer to the mid-80s. This weekend will be breezy with mild mornings in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.