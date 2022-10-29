Brandon Montour breaks late tie, Panthers beat Senators 5-3
AP — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday.
Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists.
Spencer Knight made 23 saves to help Florida snap a two-game skid.
Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight.
Anton Forsber stopped 50 shots.
After Montour gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with his third of the season, Matthew Tkachuk sealed the win with an empty-netter with 14 seconds left.
The Tkachuk brothers had a reunion on the ice Saturday with Matthew meeting younger brother Brady for the first time as a member of the Panthers.
The two are in the same division for the first time since Calgary and Ottawa shared the North because of the pandemic in 2021.
for more features.