Brand-New Cruise Ship Is On Its Way To Miami

(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Some call the new MSC Seaside an ultimate game changer in cruising while others are simply speechless by its audacious innovative designs and bold cutting-edge technology. With the ability to accommodate over 4,000 guests at double capacity, this new cruise ship, presented by MSC Cruises, is slated to be the largest ever built.

Set to be unveiled to the world in December 2017, MSC Seaside will sail year round from Miami to some of the most desirable Caribbean destinations in the world. Guests on board will be able to enjoy breathtaking ocean views with a two-deck glass-walled atrium and stunning panoramic exterior elevators. In addition, there will be an array of indoor/outdoor dining, interactive bars and beautifully-designed lounge and entertainment spaces. Plus, guests will enjoy the always spectacular award-winning Broadway-style performances that MSC Cruises is so well known for.

MSC Yacht Club: Luxury Cruising Redefined

Named "2017's Hottest New Cruise Ship" by Cruise Fever, MSC Seaside will do more than mesmerize its guests with its exclusive club level option that adds more elegance, privacy and exclusivity to their cruise experience. Designed to inspire the highest level of comfort one could experience on a ship, MSC Seaside will feature luxury suites with private Jacuzzis and hanging gardens in the private MSC Yacht Club. Known for its exclusivity and prestige, the MSC Yacht Club boasts more distinct elegance and sophistication with a new private solarium, lounge and pool. MSC Yacht Club members can expect to enjoy a more enhanced all-inclusive, all-suite experience that will include priority check-in and 24-hour butler and concierge services.

Celebrity Chefs and the Finest Dining at Sea

Dining on board MSC Seaside is a journey within itself, with nine eateries featuring cuisines from all around the world including a Pan-Asian restaurant in partnership with Celebrity Chef and culinary pioneer Roy Yamaguchi.

Other eateries include a luxury seafood restaurant with a chef's table and a world class international steak house. Guests can expect to dine on the finest cuisine created by other prominent international celebrity chefs including two-starred Michelin Chef Carlo Cracco, world-renowned Chocolatier and Pastry Chef Jean-Philippe Maury, internationally recognized Chinese Chef Jereme Lueng and more.

Perfect for Families

There's so much for everyone in the family to enjoy on board. MSC Seaside will have the most interactive and originally-designed Aqua Park at sea with two decks of fun and activities including five water slides, dueling high-speed aqua tubes, an adventure trail and attractions for all ages. This new next-generation ship will be the first to feature interactive Slideboarding technology, which combines a unique water slide and an interactive video game all-in-one.

To book your MSC Seaside cruise vacation, contact your travel agent, visit the MSC Cruises website or call 1-(844) 220-9878.

