Brain Bus brings resources for Alzheimer's disease, dementia to South Florida's Black community

MIAMI — Black Americans are twice as likely to have Alzheimer's disease, and face greater impacts of caregiving burnout and financial stress.

The Alzheimer's Association is pushing to better support the community by helping recognize the signs of the disease earlier in a unique way: the Brain Bus.

This vehicle is where all the magic happens as it becomes a powerful resource where people can come and get information about Alzheimer's and dementia. And this weekend, the bus is in one Miami-Dade community where they say it is desperately needed.

The Brain Bus bulled into Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Perrine on Saturday morning, ready to serve.

Dr. Karen Blair, the CEO of Caring for the Caregiver, said in a predominantly African American community such as Perrine, information is power and power is needed.

"So, we know that the African American community is twice as likely than any other community to develop what we refer to as Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias," she told CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor. "So, it's incredibly important for us to come out and provide access to information and potentially care to individuals in communities such as [Perrine], which are minority communities."

There are two Brain Buses traveling around South Florida this weekend. You can also call them at 1 (800) 272-3900.