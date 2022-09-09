Boy who lost part of his leg after Florida Keys shark attack vows to get back in the water

MIAMI - A brave young boy who survived a shark attack in the Florida Keys is speaking out after doctors had to amputate part of his leg to save his life.

From his hospital bed, 11-year-old Jameson Reeder Jr. says despite what happened, he'll be back in the water.

"I don't want to think as Looe Key as my worst nightmare or this hospital, so I want to go back there, and I feel like everything is going to be better. I won't have any more nightmares except for this," said Reeder Jr.

He was on vacation with his family in the Keys in August when he was attacked by a massive bull shark.

After being rescued by a nearby boat, Reeder Jr. was taken by helicopter to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

His doctors said that while trying to salvage his limb, it became clear just how devastating his injuries were.

The bite was life-threatening due to blood loss, and his leg was then amputated below the knee.

As for what's next, doctors are hoping to fit him with a below-knee prosthesis.

Just days before Reeder Jr. was attacked, a 13-year-old was bitten in the face by a shark while swimming off the Florida Keys.