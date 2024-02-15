Boy hit by car near Biscayne Gardens Elementary in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A young boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said just after 7 a.m. they received a call about the accident in the 500 block of NW 151st Street, near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

The boy, who police said was between the ages of 10 and 13, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver who struck the child remained on the scene for the police.