Boy dies after being left in hot car outside Miami Gardens school

MIAMI - A three-year-old boy died after he was accidentally left inside a hot vehicle for hours in Miami Gardens.

On Monday, the boy's father drove his children to the Lubavitch Educational Center on NW 7 Avenue, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The man, who also works at the center, did not realize that his son was missing until late in the afternoon another center worker told him he had not seen the boy all day.

Monday's afternoon temperatures were in the low to mid-90s with "feels like" temps in the triple digits.

The unresponsive child was found in the sweltering vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) campus today involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members. This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel," said Rabbi Benzion Korf, Dean of the Lubavitch Education Center, in a statement.

Nationwide, well over 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety. The state of Florida ranks #2 in the nation with at least 108 children who have died in hot cars since 1992.

"As we approach the summer months, we get more and more calls for children that have been left in the back seat of cars or locked in a car and the parents aren't able to get to them. As the summertime comes, cars heat up very, very quickly and it could be a tragic event in minutes," said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battallion Chief Stephen Gollan.

So far this year, there have been 10 cases of hot car deaths involving children.

Safety Tips for parents and caregivers from Kids and Car Safety

Make sure your child is never left alone in a car:

Place the child's diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.

Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can't start your day without in the back seat (laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)

Ask your childcare provider to call you right away if your child hasn't arrived as scheduled.

Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.