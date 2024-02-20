Boy, 12, dies after being hit by car near Biscayne Gardens Elementary in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A 12-year-old boy who was in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being struck by a car in front of his elementary school has died.

In a GoFundMe page set up for him, there is an update that reads, "Mathayus gained his angel wings on Monday February 19, 2024 at 8:05 am. Thank you everyone for all of your prayers, words of encouragement, and donations."

Mathayus Ruedas attended Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens Elementary.

The family said, "Doctors had to remove a portion of his skull to relieve some pressure but unfortunately the inflammation has been fluctuating with minimal brain activity."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the Biscayne Gardens Elementary School at N.W. 5th Ave. and 151st St. at 7:08 last Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Police say it's not clear how this accident happened and it is not known if the driver was going the speed limit but they say the driver remained on the scene. There was no crosswalk where police taped off the area where this occurred and this happened minutes before the school speed zone of 15 miles per hour was in effect, requiring drivers to slow down.

Investigators photographed the scene and put down evidence markers where the car most likely hit the child and then measured the distance to where the car came to a final stop.