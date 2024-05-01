Watch CBS News
Bond denied for Miami-Dade couple accused of human trafficking

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A couple facing human trafficking charges in Miami-Dade County after being accused of smuggling two Cuban women into South Florida and forcing them into prostitution.

Luis Escalante, 24, and Vicenta Polanco, 30, appeared in court Wednesday where their request for house arrest was denied.

The couple was taken into custody after two women filed complaints Monday with police.

The women told police the couple took their passports and legal documents and said they would not be returned until they paid off their smuggling debts.  

Escalante and Polanco are being held without bond. 

