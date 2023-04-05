Bon Appétit magazine names Miami/Miami Beach Food City of the Year

MIAMI -- A celebration of Miami's diverse and growing food scene was held at Arlo Hotel Wynwood Wednesday morning on the day that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proclaimed as "Food City of the Year Day."

The designation occurred to honor Greater Miami and Miami Beach, named 2023 Food City of the Year by Bon Appétit, the esteemed food and beverage magazine.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a party to celebrate Miami being named Food City of the Year on April 4, 2023. CBS News Miami

Dawn Davis, the magazine's editor in chief, said it came down to three cities chosen by the staff, but ultimately Miami snagged the title.

"It was a clear winner for me," she said. "The food is outstanding. It used to be you would go to South Beach and you go to stay in South Beach and you eat in South Beach. Over the years, with Art Basel and other events, there's more and more different places to explore."

Foodie fans, local business owners and students from the Miami Culinary Institute came out to celebrate the recognition.

But Miami is no stranger to high praise

Last year, the coveted Michelin Guide awarded stars to 11 Miami-Dade County restaurants.

Mayor Levine Cava said it is about time everyone knows what the city has to offer

"It's because we have such a rich and diverse culture and people who really value good food," she said. "It a very important part of our culture so I think the world is now going to discover what we already knew, and also we're bringing many delightful new venues here, so thank you so much for the recognition."

Several restaurants that were singled out by the magazine have been featured in CBS News Miami's Taste of the Town series, including Itamae in the Miami Design District, run by sibling chefs Nando and Valerie Chang; Rosies Backyard in Little River, which is helmed by Chef Akino West and his wife Jamila.

Chef Sebastain Vargas of Los Felix and Krus Kitchen in Coconut Grove was named a 'Star on the Rise'.

"It's about time that Miami's been recognized," said David Whitaker, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. "As we are at the forefront of culinary hospitality and multi-cultural diversity (is) on your plate here in Miami and Miami Beach."