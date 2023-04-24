Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Ramblewood Middle School in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Students and staff at Ramblewood Middle School were evacuated as a precaution on Monday after a bomb threat was received, officials said.

Ramblewood Middle School sign Broward County Public Schools

No injuries have been reported after the Coral Springs school, located at 8505 W. Atlantic Blvd., was placed on a Code Red lockdown around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said the school was evacuated as a precaution while the threat was investigataed.

Officials did not immediately say how they received the threat.