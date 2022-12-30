Cellphone video of Broward deputy's "rough arrest" draws criticism

Tough take down in Weston caught on camera

Tough take down in Weston caught on camera

Tough take down in Weston caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE - A video posted to TikTok which shows a Broward sheriff's deputy slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in Weston has drawn criticism.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, sheriff's deputies were called to the members-only Bonaventure Town Center about some young men smoking marijuana.

When deputies arrived, they were met by the center's executive director and two employees who said they saw two of the individuals smoking pot in a bathroom.

Khalil Pace Broward Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said at the request of management, the deputies went to the gym and asked the four men, who were in their early 20's, to leave.

One of those men was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Pace.

While the deputies were escorting them out of the club, the sheriff's office said the group became loud, argumentative and caused a disturbance.

Pace reportedly called the executive director a "racist" and yelled profanity.

A video posted on TikTok shows part of the confrontation.

Sheriff's deputies arrest Khalil Pace. TikTok

The cellphone video shows a deputy reaching for Pace's phone after he made a comment. When Pace refused to give it up and tried to hand it to a friend, the deputy is seen putting a choke hold around his neck, pulling him from a seated position, and then slamming him face down onto the ground as deputies keep the other teens from interfering. A second deputy then assisted in putting Pace in handcuffs.

Pace was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Critics on TikTok said the deputy's actions were unwarranted and it was excessive use of force. Other said it was racist. The deputy is white, Pace is Black.

The sheriff's office said its district command and training division was reviewing the arrest to determine if the force used was consistent with agency training and policy.