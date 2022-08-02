Body of woman found in West Little River neighborhood alley
MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue.
Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business.
The woman's name has not been released. What led to the shooting is under investigation.
