Body of nursing student found on a University of Georgia campus; suspect in custody

Police investigate Georgia student's death Nursing student's body found on a University of Georgia campus 02:43

Athens, Georgia — A woman was found dead Thursday in a wooded area on the Athens campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she hadn't returned from a morning run, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody by the University of Georgia Police Department, the university announced Friday afternoon. "At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter," the university said.

The woman was a nursing student at the Athens campus of Augusta University, according to university President Brooks Keel. The university identified the woman as Laken Hope Riley, a junior who was on the dean's list. She was 22, CBS affiliate WANF reported.

Riley had been enrolled at the University of Georgia until spring 2023.

Laken Riley Augusta University

A friend had called University of Georgia police just after noon, concerned about Riley's well-being after she failed to return from a morning run at the school's intramural fields, the University of Georgia said. Officers searched the area at 12:20 p.m. and found Riley shortly afterwards.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said Thursday night that Riley was found in the fields, unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries. He did not provide details on how she died, citing the ongoing investigation being conducted by his department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The University of Georgia said that emergency responders determined that Riley was deceased upon their arrival.

The university said Friday that police remain on the scene and asked students to avoid the area, which is across a busy road from a large dorm and dining hall complex on what's commonly called East Campus. Most of the students in those dorms are freshmen.

A sign for the University of Georgia is seen in May 2004, in Athens, Georgia. Allen Sullivan / AP

Anyone with information about the case or who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the fields between 7 a.m. and noon Thursday is asked to contact the police.

Clark noted that there hasn't been a homicide on campus in the last 20 years. "We're not going to leave any rock unturned in this investigation," he said.