Body of missing 70-year-old Broward woman found in the river, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the body of a woman reported missing two days has been found.

Caroline Woolery-Walters Broward County Sheriff's Office

According to a written statement, Caroline Woolery-Walters, 70, was found when someone alerted the sheriff's officer Thursday around 5:30 p.m about a body in the river near the 1500 block of SW 4th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators did not say if foul play was suspected in the death of the woman, who was reported missing on Wednesday near 300 Terminal Drive at the Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport

Officials did not immediately disclose if they know how the woman died.