Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of missing 18-year-old man found in Miramar, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Miramar Police Department announced Friday that investigators have found the body of a man who went missing earlier in the week.

Linnon "LJ" Latham
Linnon "LJ" Latham Miramar Police Dept.

In a social media post, police said foul play was not suspected in the death of Linnon "LJ" Latham, 18, whose body was located in a lake Thursday evening in the Vizcaya community.

An autopsy has been ordered in the death of the man, who was reported missing after being seen last sometime Monday night near Vizcaya Park. 

Officials did not immediately disclosed how they found the man's body.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.