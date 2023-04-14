Body of missing 18-year-old man found in Miramar, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Miramar Police Department announced Friday that investigators have found the body of a man who went missing earlier in the week.

Linnon "LJ" Latham Miramar Police Dept.

In a social media post, police said foul play was not suspected in the death of Linnon "LJ" Latham, 18, whose body was located in a lake Thursday evening in the Vizcaya community.

An autopsy has been ordered in the death of the man, who was reported missing after being seen last sometime Monday night near Vizcaya Park.

Officials did not immediately disclosed how they found the man's body.