Body found in trash bin in SW Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, police say

By Alfred Charles

Body discovered in trash bin
Body discovered in trash bin 00:25

MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a body was found in a trash bin in a southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Scene
Police at the scene after a body was found in a trash bin in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. CBS News Miami

Homicide investigators were called to a home in the 8400 block of SW 161st Place shortly before 5 p.m., according to an emailed statement from Miami-Dade police.

Investigators did not say if they have determined how the person died  or who called police.

Authorities said a garbage collector with the Department of Solid Waste found the body in a trash bin at a home. Live video  from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape blocking the garage entrance to a home.

Police did not comment further about the discovery. 

First published on December 19, 2023 / 5:14 PM EST

