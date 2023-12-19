Body found in trash bin in SW Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, police say

MIAMI -- Police were investigating after a body was found in a trash bin in a southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Police at the scene after a body was found in a trash bin in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. CBS News Miami

Homicide investigators were called to a home in the 8400 block of SW 161st Place shortly before 5 p.m., according to an emailed statement from Miami-Dade police.

Investigators did not say if they have determined how the person died or who called police.

Authorities said a garbage collector with the Department of Solid Waste found the body in a trash bin at a home. Live video from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape blocking the garage entrance to a home.

Police did not comment further about the discovery.