Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in grassy area next to US 27 in Miramar

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Body found on the side of a road in Miramar
Body found on the side of a road in Miramar 00:51

MIAMI - The body of a man was found in a grassy area near US 27 early Tuesday morning.

Police said a driver reported seeing the body by the side of the road between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road.

The man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle, according to police. They added that due to lighting conditions, there is the possibility the driver may not have recognized what he struck.

The man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s to mid-70s, did not have any identification on him.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.