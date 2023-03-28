Watch CBS News
Body found in burning SUV in Pompano Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A SUV fire in Pompano Beach led to a disturbing discovery.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, around 6:30 a.m. they received word of a vehicle on fire in the 200 block of NW 32nd Court.

Sheriff's deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were sent to the area, where they found flames coming from an SUV.

Once the fire was out, they discovered a body inside the vehicle.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were notified as were investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

March 28, 2023

