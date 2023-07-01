Body found floating in Coral Gables, Miami-Dade police investigating
CORAL GABLES -- Miami-Dade police are currently investigating following the discovery of a body found floating in the water in Coral Gables.
According to investigators, the man's body was spotted near Ingraham Park on Friday night, around 7:39 p.m.
Officials have stated that the body was found in a badly decomposed state.
The cause of the man's death will be established through an autopsy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.