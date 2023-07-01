Watch CBS News
Body found floating in Coral Gables, Miami-Dade police investigating

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Body found floating in Coral Gables, police investigating
 CORAL GABLES -- Miami-Dade police are currently investigating following the discovery of a body found floating in the water in Coral Gables.

According to investigators, the man's body was spotted near Ingraham Park on Friday night, around 7:39 p.m.

Officials have stated that the body was found in a badly decomposed state.

The cause of the man's death will be established through an autopsy.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 8:32 AM

