Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike, prompting investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.

In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.

The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:10 PM

