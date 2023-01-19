Body found in burning car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. This is a neighborhood west of Powerline Road and south of McNab Road.

On arrival, they found the car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.