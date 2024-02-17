Boca Raton man dies after passing out while snorkeling in Key Largo

KEY LARGO — A man is dead after he passed out while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency reported at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

According to MCSO, the man — identified as 54-year-old Leonard Cleveland Brown of Boca Raton — had reportedly "lost consciousness" after snorkeling with a Bungalows Key Largo commercial vessel.

Company staff immediately began CPR while on the boat and Brown later died at Marnier's Hospital in Tavernier.

MCSO stated that foul play is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.