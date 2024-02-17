Watch CBS News
Local News

Boca Raton man dies after passing out while snorkeling in Key Largo

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY LARGO — A man is dead after he passed out while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency reported at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

According to MCSO, the man — identified as 54-year-old Leonard Cleveland Brown of Boca Raton — had reportedly "lost consciousness" after snorkeling with a Bungalows Key Largo commercial vessel.

Company staff immediately began CPR while on the boat and Brown later died at Marnier's Hospital in Tavernier.

MCSO stated that foul play is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 11:36 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.