Bob Barker, longtime 'The Price is Right' host celebrates 99th birthday
LOS ANGELES -- Bob Barker, the longtime host of "The Price is Right" on Monday celebrated a milestone birthday.
The beloved host, who presided over the CBS Daytime show from 1972 until 2007, turned 99 years old, an event noted by the show in a social media post.
"Let the day be as amazing as ever," the show tweeted alongside a picture of Barker welcoming his audience.
Before being named host of the iconic daytime gameshow, Barker presided over "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975.
In addition to being a TV gameshow host, Barker was a renowned animal activist who constantly urged his viewers to spay or neuter their pets to prevent dogs and cats from being euthanized in shelters.
