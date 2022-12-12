Bob Barker, longtime 'The Price is Right' host celebrates 99th birthday

LOS ANGELES -- Bob Barker, the longtime host of "The Price is Right" on Monday celebrated a milestone birthday.

The beloved host, who presided over the CBS Daytime show from 1972 until 2007, turned 99 years old, an event noted by the show in a social media post.

This is a special Monday because it is Bob Barker's Birthday. Let the day be as amazing as ever. 🎂🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/5QFWYXscS3 — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) December 12, 2022

"Let the day be as amazing as ever," the show tweeted alongside a picture of Barker welcoming his audience.

Before being named host of the iconic daytime gameshow, Barker presided over "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975.

In addition to being a TV gameshow host, Barker was a renowned animal activist who constantly urged his viewers to spay or neuter their pets to prevent dogs and cats from being euthanized in shelters.