Boating accident near Blackpoint Marina leaves 3 hurt

MIAMI -- Three people were hurt during a boating accident Tuesday afternoon near Blackpoint Marina, authorities said.

Air and boat rescue crews were called around 2:45 p.m. to the area after receiving reports of a boating incident, Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement.

The victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital following the accident.. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.