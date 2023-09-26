Boating accident near Blackpoint Marina leaves 3 hurt
MIAMI -- Three people were hurt during a boating accident Tuesday afternoon near Blackpoint Marina, authorities said.
Air and boat rescue crews were called around 2:45 p.m. to the area after receiving reports of a boating incident, Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement.
The victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital following the accident.. Information about their condition was not immediately available.
Officials have not said what led to the accident.
