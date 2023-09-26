Watch CBS News
Local News

Boating accident near Blackpoint Marina leaves 3 hurt

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Three people were hurt during a boating accident Tuesday afternoon near Blackpoint Marina, authorities said.

screenshot-2023-09-26-144149.png
Boating accident near Blackpoint Marina.

Air and boat rescue crews were called around 2:45 p.m. to the area after receiving reports of a boating incident, Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement.

The victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital following the accident.. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 3:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.