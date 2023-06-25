One dead, another hospitalized after yacht crashes into Fisher Island Ferry

One dead after yacht crashed into Fisher Island Ferry

MIAMI -- A tragic boat accident just east of Pilot House Station at Dodge Island left one person dead and another hospitalized early Sunday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Around 3 a.m., officials were called to the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, Miami Fire rescue received information that a roughly 30-foot-long vessel had struck a Fisher Island Ferry in the channel.

The ferry crew successfully retrieved the victim, who was then transported to Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

While being transported to the hospital, the victim informed paramedics that his friend was still missing.

In response, the Miami Dive Team was immediately dispatched to initiate a search and rescue operation.

Multiple agencies joined the efforts to scour the scene.

Shortly afterward, the missing friend was located deceased at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife agency is currently conducting an investigation.