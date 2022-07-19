Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns

Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.

The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs," it stated. "Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning."

Lead can be toxic to humans and animals, and no level of exposure is safe for children.

Parents who suspect their child may have been exposed to lead should talk to their pediatrician about getting a blood lead test, according to federal health officials.

Exposure to even small amounts of lead can be harmful to children, particularly those younger than six, with younger kids more vulnerable than older kids and adults because their bodies are still developing and growing so rapidly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids exposed to lead don't appear to be sick, yet exposure to the chemical can cause developmental and growth delays, hearing and speech troubles and serious injury and death, the CDC stated. Exposure can come during pregnancy or while being breastfed, the agency added.

The recalled product's berries originated in Lithuania.

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Consumers should discard and not eat Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2-ounce with lot code 2021363-1 or 2022026-1, according to the recall.

Those with questions can call (310) 559-0259 from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Pacific time or send a direct message on Natierra's website.