Blue Collar in Miami expands to new location, offers Miami Spice menu

MIAMI - After 12 years of success in its original pint-sized location, Blue Collar in Miami has moved across the street to a spacious new home at 6789 Biscayne Boulevard in the MiMo District.

Chef and owner Daniel Serfer recently opened the doors to this 4,000-square-foot mid-century modern-style restaurant, a significant upgrade from the 700-square-foot space where loyal customers once lined up outside.

The new Blue Collar features indoor and outdoor dining areas, as well as a full bar, additions that have been well received by patrons.

"I don't even have words to describe it. We've been busy every day and the reaction has been great," Serfer said. "People love the full bar and the new dining room. I'm not even kidding, it makes me want to cry."

Serfer, a Miami native, said that the restaurant's name reflects its culinary philosophy.

"Food for the people, things you recognize and grew up on," he said.

Serfer said Blue Collar's dishes are familiar and unpretentious, without the need for "tweezers" or intricate presentation.

Currently, Blue Collar is participating in Miami Spice, a summer dining program offering three-course menus at set prices. Lunch is available for $35 per person, while dinner is priced at $45.

Blue Collar has made its entire menu available for the Miami Spice promotion.

Highlights from the menu include:

Mussels Ala Vodka: PEI mussels in a special vodka sauce with pancetta, cream, and tomato.

Sensational Schwarma: Thinly sliced lamb served with saffron couscous, chickpea stew, and pita.

Swordfish: Prepared with purple mustard and accompanied by a twice-baked potato.

Fresh Pappardelle: Paired with hot Italian sausage and broccoli rabe.

Blue Collar is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner. The Miami Spice promotion runs through the end of September, offering diners a chance to experience Chef Serfer's "blue collar" cuisine at special prices.