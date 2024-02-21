Black History Month: Dana Dorsey came to Miami, became a millionaire

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is commemorating Black History Month with a man whose name seems to be everywhere in the Black community, and rightly so.

Dana Dorsey, the son of a slave, and carpenter by trade, came to Miami and became a millionaire.

Along the way, he also did all he could to empower and provide for Miami's Black population.

CBS News Miami's Hank Tester shares Dorsey's story as a saga of making it big and giving back.