Black History Month: Dana Dorsey came to Miami, became a millionaire

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is commemorating Black History Month with a man whose name seems to be everywhere in the Black community, and rightly so.

Dana Dorsey, the son of a slave, and carpenter by trade, came to Miami and became a millionaire.

Along the way, he also did all he could to empower and provide for Miami's Black population.

CBS News Miami's Hank Tester shares Dorsey's story as a saga of making it big and giving back. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 6:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

