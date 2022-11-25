Black Friday shoppers out early looking for deals

MIAMI - Ready, set, bargain hunt.

Black Friday will be in full swing today, according to the National Retail Federation, with more than 115 million people planning to shop for deals.

Most malls will open early for those looking to get out early and beat the anticipated crowds.

Coral Square Mall opens 6 a.m.

Dadeland Mall opens 6 a.m.

Miami International Mall opens 6 a.m.

Sawgrass Mills opens 6 a.m.

Broward Mall opens 7 a.m.

The Falls opens 7 a.m.

Aventura Mall opens 8 a.m.

Dolphin Mall opens 8 a.m.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Mall opens 8 a.m.

Westland Mall opens 8 a.m.





BrandsMart USA opened at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day for shoppers who said say they'd rather buy earlier, ahead of the holiday rush.

Kimberlin Dowell said she flies from the Bahamas to get all of her Christmas gifts.

"Every year I come for thanksgiving to get the good sales so I can take back to the Bahamas," she said.

Black Friday remains the busiest shopping day of the year. Right behind is Cyber Monday, with an estimated 65 million shoppers online.

Sales are expected to climb to $482 billion, a 6% increase over last year, according to the National Retail Federation.