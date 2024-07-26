Biscayne Blvd exit off Miami causeway will soon change

MIAMI – On July 31, a new exit lane will open on MacArthur Causeway to get on Biscayne Blvd., in Miami.

The current Biscayne Blvd., exit is being moved back about a quarter-mile east towards Miami Beach.

"We're gonna be able to open up the area where traffic is exiting at this point in order to begin new construction activity," said Oscar Gonzalez of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Gonzalez says if you have passed Watson Island, you should already be on the right, to make sure you don't miss your exit.

This is part of a bigger project that overhauls I-395 and replaces it with an elevated bridge.

Residents have barely recovered from the ruckus brought by construction on the nearby Rickenbacker Causeway.

FDOT says moving the exit to Biscayne back leaves more open space for people to enjoy Biscayne Bay.

"We have the unprecedented opportunity to open up over 30 acres of community spaces for our residents and visitors to enjoy," Gonzalez said.

That I-395 project likely won't be done until late 2027. But at the end of July, when the Biscayne Blvd., exit gets moved back, there will be signs and markings telling drivers to move over if they want to make their exit.

FDOT is sending the new exit info to the GPS apps like Waze and Google Maps.