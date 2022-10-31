Billion dollar jackpot up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing

MIAMI - The Powerball estimated one billion dollar jackpot has people plunking down extra dollars in hopes of buying the winning ticket.

The jackpot skyrocketed after no one won the estimated $825 million in last Saturday's drawing.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of getting their prize in an immediate lump sum, which would amount to more than $497 million in cash, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball number was 23.

In Florida, six tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One Power Play ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win $2 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

If someone wins Monday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to a release from the lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was won on January 13, 2016.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.