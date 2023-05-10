Billie Jean King children's book could end up on list of banned books

MIAMI - Florida is at the center of the debate on book bans, particularly as more time and resources get devoted to reviewing which books are appropriate for school.

"There's a page in the book that says Billie Jean King is gay and you know I'll read you the line in the book about it, because I think it's really important, and the line says, you can't choose who you fall in love with, your heart will tell you," Brad Meltzer, author said.

That line is perhaps what set off Brad Meltzer's book, I am Billie Jean King for a review by Leon County Schools. According to the district, a parent informed their child's elementary school that they did not think the material in the Meltzer's book was age appropriate. Meltzer, a well-known South Florida author has written a series of books for kids, focused on historical figures.

"If one parents says that too much for me that book can be pulled from the shelf, it can be reviewd for sure, and potentially pulled from the shelf," he explained.

The book according to Leon County Schools is still in the library, as it goes under this review.

"Everyone is so crazy about protecting our children which of course we all want no one wants to not protect our kids, but what the world needs now is more acceptance, not less," Meltzer said.

He wonders, how will kids learn about diversity if they can't at least read about it?

"We did Bille Jean King because I wanted my daughter to see what happens when boys say they're stronger than girls, you show them there's no such thing as a weak girl, a weak woman," he told CBS News Miami.

He worries a lot of positive messages will also get lost in this ongoing debate over what is deemed appropriate.