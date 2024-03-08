Watch CBS News
Local News

Bill would prevent strippers under 21 from working at Florida adult establishments

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - In the closing hours of this year's legislative session, Florida lawmakers Friday passed a bill that would prevent strippers under age 21 from working in adult entertainment establishments. 

Senators this week attached the stripper age restriction to a bill (HB 7063) that would take steps to try to curb human trafficking. 

The House took up the amended bill Friday and passed it in a 104-3 vote. 

Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, said sex trafficking can take place in strip clubs. "It's common sense," Borrero said. 

"We ought to be on the side of young girls who are barely legal." But Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, said lawmakers should not "legislate values" and that young women would be pulled into working at private parties if they are barred from strip clubs. 

"This is just another way for women to be controlled," said Rayner, who nevertheless voted for the bill. Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, and Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, cast the dissenting votes. The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 2:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.