Big Pine Key man arrested for illegal dumping after leaving over 10,000 pounds of trash on side of the road

KEY WEST — A man was arrested in the Florida Keys for leaving over 10,000 pounds of trash on the side of the road.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in an email statement Saturday morning that 65-year-old Benjamin Scott Holroyd of Big Pine Key was arrested and charged with felony illegal dumping.

According to MCSO, an investigation began on Oct. 19, 2023, after a "large pile of debris and trash" was left on 18th Lane. MCSO stated that county solid waste workers had to remove a total of 10,380 lbs. of trash from the area.

Information leading to Holroyd was found during the investigation and he then admitted that he was the person responsible.