Biden Florida trip likely off because of COVID-19

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - President Joe Biden's trip to Florida next week appeared unlikely Thursday after the White House announced he tested positive for COVID-19. 

A White House press pool report said travel has been canceled for at least five days. 

The administration had earlier announced that Biden would travel to Orlando and Tampa on Monday. 

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated, is taking Paxlovid and experiencing "very mild" symptoms. 

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said in the statement. 

Jean-Pierra added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," Jean-Pierre said. 

Biden was scheduled to attend a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando and speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 11:58 AM

