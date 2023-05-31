Bicyclist killed after being struck by garbage truck in Miami, police say
MIAMI -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck Wednesday morning by a garbage truck in Miami, police said.
The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. at W. Flagler Street and 8th Avenue, according to police.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene, investigators said.
Police did not immediately say how the accident occurred or if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.
