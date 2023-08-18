Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour comes to South Florida, small group of at-risk women will get in free

MIAMI -- Beyoncé brings her concert tour to South Florida Friday night during a performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and a group of lucky fans will get to attend her show for free.

Thanks to the singer's BeyGOOD Foundation, which has partnered with Women of Tomorrow, a group that works to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women, nearly four dozen recipients will get to see the global superstar in person. The organization is providing free tickets to current and previous members to attend her Renaissance World Tour.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 08: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood) Kevin Mazur

"It's like a dream," said Sashi Cayard, an alumnus of the group that works to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women. "You know when you have a dream and you don't really like gas yourself up or kick yourself for not being able to go so just like having this it really put a spin on my entire month."

Cayard said she always wanted to see the global superstar perform live but ticket prices were a hindrance.

Not anymore.

"I'm a Beyonce fan -- do not get me wrong," she said. "Originally, I saw the ticket prices and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, no this is way too much!' I would love to go but this is a lot and then I saw the opportunity on social media."

Ana Castillo is an alum of the group who now works with Women of Tomorrow, and said it's an honor to be chosen.

"Women of Tomorrow is a mentor and scholarship program," she said. "We are in Tri-County, Miami, Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. We mentor girls that are at risk and the word at risk really encompasses so much because you could be at risk from so many things."

Tatiyana Brown is also a previous member who is planning on going to the concert.

She says the organization changed her life.

Brown owns a salon in South Miami that helps women feel flawless... and it helps her pay her bills bills bills... it's all thanks in part to the opportunities the group exposed her to.

"I am a person that gives as well and I'm excited and I'm really glad that she thought about Women of Tomorrow and I am a part of that," Brown said. "That makes me feel special."

"It's just wonderful and the two organizations coming together, you know, to do what they do," Castillo said.