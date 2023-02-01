Beyoncé to bring her Renaissance World Tour to Miami this summer

MIAMI -- Beyoncé announced Wednesday that her Renaissance tour is happening and she will bring it to Miami.

The singer is set to perform on Aug. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, according to her website.

Beyoncé announced the tour — which had been previously rumored — on Wednesday in an Instagram post, posting simply "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Entertainer Beyonce performs on stage during closing night of "The Formation World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage)

Her website shows tour dates from May to September during performances that will span the globe

It was not clear when tickets would go on sale.

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam and Warsaw.

The tour then continues across North America with shows in Miami, Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the tour, but many are already bracing themselves for a Ticketmaster disaster, following the recent Swift ticket debacle.

"Hey @Ticketmaster you better have you servers ready!!!" one person tweeted. "Don't screw this up," said another. On the Ticketmaster site, a search for Beyoncé tickets led to a page that says there are no upcoming events. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would be selling tickets or if it can handle demand.

The Swift concert drama started even before tickets officially went on sale. In mid-November, Ticketmaster's site overloaded when fans tried to purchase pre-sale tickets for just a handful of dates. Demand was so high that Ticketmaster ultimately canceled the public sale of the tickets. Swift was furious, calling the debacle "excruciating for me."

Ticketmaster had to contend with more than just the ire of Swift and her fans. The fiasco prompted a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, designed to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. The hearing gave members of the committee and others a chance to call out Ticketmaster's power within the industry.

Over a decade ago, the company merged with Live Nation, despite fears that the conglomerate would create a monopoly in the ticketing sector. In 2010, a court filing that raised objections to the merger said that Ticketmaster had over 80% share among major venues. Ticketmaster disputes that market share estimate, and says it holds at most just over 30% of the concert market, according to CFO Joe Berchtold, who spoke about the business on NPR.

Renaissance, which dropped this summer, has been widely acclaimed and was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys.