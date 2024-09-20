BET partners with South Florida civic engagement partners to mobilize registration for National Black Voter Day

MIAMI — Friday is the 5th Annual National Black Voter Day: a day to raise awareness and to mobilize registration among Black voters nationwide, and right here in South Florida.

A voter registration drive has kicked off in Miami-Dade County at the Dunkin Donuts Plaza near Hard Rock Stadium, where volunteers are encouraging everyone to come out and register to vote. For those who are already registered, they can also sign-up for vote-by-mail ballots here as well.

Friday's event is in partnership with BET Network, which is a unit under CBS News Miami's parent company Paramount.

"Black folks really didn't get their right to vote until 1965 with the Voting Rights Act. So, we're dealing with folks who are still alive today that know what it's like to have never been able to vote," said Dwight Bullard, a senior political advisor for Florida Rising. "And so it's important that when we think about black civic engagement, think about black voter registration, voter engagement that we take the emphasis and importance of days like today to really kind of expressly talk about why the black vote is so important."

BET has partnered with the National Urban League, NAACP and over 40 other civic engagement partners to amplify the nonpartisan initiative.

To learn more about where you can register to vote, check your registration and even request a vote-by-mail ballot, visit myflorida.com/checkvoterstatus.